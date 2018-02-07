Home Kentucky Owensboro Shelters To Open For White Flag Event February 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

With the cold weather today, Owensboro officials are announcing a white flag event tonight. The warming shelter event is set for tonight.

St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. There will be bedding, showers, and a warm place for people to spend the night.

Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chill.

Meals will also be provided at Daniel Pitino Shelter on Walnut Street. You can walk or bus passes will be available.

You can grab breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those seeking shelter are not required to go to Daniel Pitino Shelter and can go to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.

For more information call 270-541-1003.

