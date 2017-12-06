Home Kentucky Owensboro Shelters Announce Nighttime Warming Shelter Event December 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

With bitterly cold weather on the way officials in Owensboro have announced the first White Flag event of this season. The warming shelter event is set for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening.

Saint Benedict’s Homeless Shelter on West 7th Street will be open 7 p.m. through 8 a.m. each of those nights. There will be bedding, showers and a warm place for people and families to spend the night.

Meals will be provided at Daniel Pitino Shelter on Walnut Street. You can walk there or bus passes will be available.

Those seeking shelter are not required to go to Daniel Pitino Shelter can self-transport to St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter.

