Owensboro School Recognized For Its Reading Initiative

An Owensboro school is being recognized for its reading initiative. Highland Elementary School is one of the top five schools in the state for the 2017 KY Reads Summer Reading Pledge.

The state Department of Education supports the program, and every year, students from across the commonwealth are challenged to submit a pledge for a certain number of books to read.

Students at Highland Elementary beat out students at nearly every other elementary school in the state.

Nationwide, Kentucky is ranked first for meeting its pledge goal for the number of books each student completes over the summer.

