Owensboro School Leaders Finalize Reconfiguration Plans

Leaders with Owensboro public schools are finalizing their plans to reconfigure their schools. At a meeting, Thursday afternoon the board of education discussed those plans.

As it stands, by the 2018-19 school year, students who enter fifth grade will stay at the elementary school. Students entering sixth grade will stay at Owensboro Middle School South.

Owensboro Middle School South will be turned into a planned innovation middle school program. Many fifth grade teachers may be reassigned to new schools next year because of this transition.

School officials say they are working with those teachers to make this a smooth move.

Dr. Nick Brake says, “We’re trying to offer everybody as many choices as they can have. Giving preference to what school they want to be at, what kind of skill sets they have. We’ll be both dealing with those teachers who have tenure and are guaranteed a spot and we’ll also be providing opportunities for those teachers that are not tenured to select the schools that they want to try to get a position at.”

Officials say fifth graders learn better in an elementary school setting.

The reconfiguring will be fully in place by the 2019-2020 school year.

