Owensboro School Implementing New Biometric Identification System

Students at the Sutton Elementary School in Owensboro can expect a new technology system in their lunch lines. Currently, kids at the school have to remember a six digit code to receive their lunches.

However, the new biometric identification system will allow students to have a faster lunch line experience. The new dual finger scans can recognize up to the 90 degrees in rotation of fingers allowing personal privacy.

School officials say parents can be assured that the fingerprints will not be stored anywhere and could never be recreated from the encrypted digital templates.

Food Service Supervisor Kaitlyn Blankendal says, “Sometimes it may be typed in wrong or the student may forget what their number is and so it could slow down the line making it harder to go through the line and when the kids get to the table they may not have much time to eat.

Sutton Elementary School is still in the process of implementing the new system.



