Home Kentucky Owensboro School Hosts Hats For Hey Day! Event September 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Burns Elementary school students are held its Hats For Hey Day! event Friday. The event was created to address social isolation, bullying, violence, and depression.

Its an effort by members of the BES Bobcat family to build connections between the classroom, the school, and the community.

Students wore their favorite hats and wrote their names on tags. Heartfelt and personalized greetings were read by students.

The program aims to teach children how to be more socially inclusive and connected to one another through three simple steps: First, see someone alone. Second, reach out and help. Third, start with ‘Hello’.

