Home Kentucky Owensboro Riverport Authority Receives Safety and Health Award September 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Riverport Authority has been presented with the Governor’s Safety and Health Award.

Officials with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet were in town to present the authority with the award for more than 378,000 hours worked without a lost time incident.

The Riverport Authority was established in 1976 and handles aluminum, steel, grain and other bulk commodities.

The Governor’s Safety and Health Award highlights outstanding safety and health performance in Kentucky’s workplaces.

Comments

comments