Owensboro Riverport Authority Receives Governor’s Safety, Health Award

An Owensboro company is being recognized for its efforts to keep its employees safe. Owensboro Riverport Authority earned its first Governor’s Safety and Health Award, working 378,932 production hours without a lost time injury.

This award is given to companies that highlight outstanding safety and health performance in Kentucky’s workplaces.

Owensboro Riverport Authority, which was established in 1976, specializes in handling aluminum, steel, copper, zinc, grain, paper, fertilizer and other various bulk commodities. It employs more than 43 people at its Owensboro location.

The Riverport provides domestic and international shipping for distribution channels in the Midwestern and Southern regions of the United States.

The company has implemented a safety observation and safety audit program that involves the participation of all of its employees.

For more information, visit Governor’s Safety and Health Award.

