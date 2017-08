Home Kentucky Owensboro Regional Airport to Provide More Flights in December August 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport is announcing extra flights to and from Orlando this December.

Allegiant Air will run the flights to fill higher demand during the holiday season.

There will be four flights each of the last two weeks of December instead of the usual two per week.

They will take off Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between December 18th and the 31st.

Comments

comments