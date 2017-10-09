Home Kentucky Owensboro Ranks 11th Best City For Millennial Home Buyers October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro is at the top of a new list from USA Today. The city comes in at number 11 on the list of best cities for Millennial home buyers.

The study used something called a “Millennial Tracker” to look at mortgage rates and records for people ages 25 to 34.

Right now, Millennials make up about 30% of home buyers, making this one of the most sought after groups when it comes to attracting them to a city.

Other cities that made the list, include Athens and Lima in Ohio, Quincy, Illinois, Odessa, Texas, and Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin.

For the full study, visit Where Are Millennials Moving?

