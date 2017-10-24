Owensboro Public Schools Receive National Recognition

Owensboro Public Schools are being recognized on a national scale. The Successful Practices Network (SPN) and the School Superintendent’s Association chose OPS and 24 other schools as their models of innovate practices.

OPS Superintendent Dr. Nick Brake says they’re honored to be selected and are looking forward to sharing their practices with other schools.

School leaders will welcome SPN in November so they can create a case study to help schools in other parts of the country.

