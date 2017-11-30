Home Kentucky Owensboro Public Schools Closing After Water Main Break November 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Public Schools are closing after a water main break that happened around 11 a.m. Elementary schools are dismissing students at 12:30 p.m. and middle and high school students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Owensboro Municipal Utilities closed Fourth Street from Wing Avenue to West Highland Court for about 30 minutes, but it has since reopened to traffic.

A water boil advisory has also been issued for the City of Owensboro. The city asks that residents conserve water as much as possible until further notice.

There’s no word on what caused the water main leak or how long the boil advisory will be in effect.

We will update information as it becomes available.

