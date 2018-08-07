Owensboro Public Schools Awarded Grants at Back to School Kickoff
The annual Opening Day Celebration for all staff of Owensboro Public Schools (OPS) took place this morning from 10:00AM-11:00AM as they gear up for another school year.
This event is organized each year to remind all OPS staff of the importance they have in the community and to the students.
Due to the theme this year, “Impact the Future,” alumni from Owensboro High School students who have been successful in the community attended the event to show their alma mater the impact OPS cab have on student’s futures.
Teachers were recognized for awards and certifications earned over the summer break. The OPS Foundation awarded grants to staff and prizes were awarded throughout the morning curtesy of community partners.
Board Chair Michael Moore of the Foundation for Excellence Owensboro Independent Schools announced the recipients of the mini-grants for the 2018-2019 school year at the Staff Opening Day Celebration for all Owensboro Public Schools employees on August 7th.
Foundation Board members presented ceremonial checks to each recipient. The Foundation for Excellence Owensboro Independent Schools awarded over $14,600 in grants to OPS Schools. The recipients can be seen below:
Estes Elementary School – $633.34 for Conscious Discipline, Special Education
Nikki Simpson, teacher
Estes Elementary School – $699.30 for Conscious Discipline, Early Learning
Academy – Melissa Seaton, teacher
Estes Elementary School – $1,500 for Owensboro Kids Magazine – Faith
Harralson and Lauren Magill, teachers
Foust Elementary School – $1,000 for Foust Store Economy – Melissa Stahler,
teacher
Foust Elementary School – $1,500 for Success with Series Reading – Adrianne
Condray, teacher
Newton Parrish Elementary School – $435.80 for 60 Recorder Instruments and
Music Books – Elizabeth Tullis, teacher
Cravens Elementary School – $1,000 for EdMark Reading Program, Special
Education – Ashley Jaiswal, teacher
Cravens Elementary School – $600 for PAWS Club Mentor Project – Emily
Brown and Ann-Michael Hamilton, teachers
Sutton Elementary School – $2,000 for Kindergarten STEM Projects – Crystal
Richards, Tiffany Hoffman, Mary Booth, and Susan Bratcher, teachers
Owensboro High School – $500 for Snack Shack, Special Education –
Amy Harper, teacher
Owensboro High School – $500 for Early Childhood Education Pathways –
Jennifer Busse, teacher
Owensboro High School – $1,500 for College Readiness Opportunities – Monica
Rice and Michelle Mayfield, teachers
Cravens Elementary School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs
Estes Elementary School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs
Foust Elementary School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs
Newton Parrish Elem. School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs
Sutton Elementary School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs
Hager Preschool – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs
Owensboro Middle School South – $250 for Instructional Supplies and
Programs
Owensboro Middle School North – $250 for Instructional Supplies and
Programs
Owensboro Innovation Academy – $125 for Instructional Supplies and
Programs
Gateway Academy – $125 for Instructional Supplies and Programs
Owensboro High School – $500 for Instructional Supplies and Programs