Owensboro Public Schools Awarded Grants at Back to School Kickoff

The annual Opening Day Celebration for all staff of Owensboro Public Schools (OPS) took place this morning from 10:00AM-11:00AM as they gear up for another school year.

This event is organized each year to remind all OPS staff of the importance they have in the community and to the students.

Due to the theme this year, “Impact the Future,” alumni from Owensboro High School students who have been successful in the community attended the event to show their alma mater the impact OPS cab have on student’s futures.

Teachers were recognized for awards and certifications earned over the summer break. The OPS Foundation awarded grants to staff and prizes were awarded throughout the morning curtesy of community partners.

Board Chair Michael Moore of the Foundation for Excellence Owensboro Independent Schools announced the recipients of the mini-grants for the 2018-2019 school year at the Staff Opening Day Celebration for all Owensboro Public Schools employees on August 7th.

Foundation Board members presented ceremonial checks to each recipient. The Foundation for Excellence Owensboro Independent Schools awarded over $14,600 in grants to OPS Schools. The recipients can be seen below:

Estes Elementary School – $633.34 for Conscious Discipline, Special Education

Nikki Simpson, teacher

Estes Elementary School – $699.30 for Conscious Discipline, Early Learning

Academy – Melissa Seaton, teacher

Estes Elementary School – $1,500 for Owensboro Kids Magazine – Faith

Harralson and Lauren Magill, teachers

Foust Elementary School – $1,000 for Foust Store Economy – Melissa Stahler,

teacher

Foust Elementary School – $1,500 for Success with Series Reading – Adrianne

Condray, teacher

Newton Parrish Elementary School – $435.80 for 60 Recorder Instruments and

Music Books – Elizabeth Tullis, teacher

Cravens Elementary School – $1,000 for EdMark Reading Program, Special

Education – Ashley Jaiswal, teacher

Cravens Elementary School – $600 for PAWS Club Mentor Project – Emily

Brown and Ann-Michael Hamilton, teachers

Sutton Elementary School – $2,000 for Kindergarten STEM Projects – Crystal

Richards, Tiffany Hoffman, Mary Booth, and Susan Bratcher, teachers

Owensboro High School – $500 for Snack Shack, Special Education –

Amy Harper, teacher

Owensboro High School – $500 for Early Childhood Education Pathways –

Jennifer Busse, teacher

Owensboro High School – $1,500 for College Readiness Opportunities – Monica

Rice and Michelle Mayfield, teachers

Cravens Elementary School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs

Estes Elementary School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs

Foust Elementary School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs

Newton Parrish Elem. School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs

Sutton Elementary School – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs

Hager Preschool – $250 for Instructional Supplies and Programs

Owensboro Middle School South – $250 for Instructional Supplies and

Programs

Owensboro Middle School North – $250 for Instructional Supplies and

Programs

Owensboro Innovation Academy – $125 for Instructional Supplies and

Programs

Gateway Academy – $125 for Instructional Supplies and Programs

Owensboro High School – $500 for Instructional Supplies and Programs

