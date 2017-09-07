Home Kentucky Owensboro Public School Breaks Ground on Newton Parrish Expansion September 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Public School officials joined leaders in Newton Parrish to break ground on the new Newton Parrish expansion. The Expansion to Newton Parrish Elementary calls for an $8.5 million investment to build a new family resource center, and updated media center and more classroom space.

Teachers say students are excited for the new facility, and that there’s a lot to look forward to with this project. “It’s going to bring a lot of space to our gym building. There’s going to be a gym we’ve never had before, a media center, and more classroom space. That’s all we could ask for,” says Newton Parrish Elementary School Principal Steve Bratcher.

Newton Parrish Elementary was built back in the 50s and has more than 400 students.

Local leaders say a spike in population has brought increased enrollment. They say the project should be finished in time for the next school year.



