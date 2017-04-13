Home Kentucky Owensboro Power Plant Looks to Move Away From Coal April 13th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

In a meeting Thursday, Owensboro Municipal Utilities laid out plans for how the city can move away from using coal.

At the Elmer Smith Station Power Plant, members laid out four different options for the future of OMU.

The first option is a market-based solution, but that option poses a risk with market fluctuations.

A couple plans involve natural gas, and there is potential for building onto the existing Elmer Smith plant.

The final proposal was recommended by the general manager at OMU, and it proposes the plant use a new station called Hendersun, which is a natural gas-fired plant.

The board did not take a vote on a solution at Thursday’s meeting.

The next meeting is April 19th.

