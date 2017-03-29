Owensboro Post Office Re-Opens After Being Evacuated

An Owensboro post office re-opened after being evacuated Wednesday morning. Owensboro Police and Fire Department officials say an employee found a suspicious white powder at the post office on Bon Harbor Hills Drive. Emergency officials say there’s no reason for post office customers to be concerned.

Officer Michael Hathaway said, “We initially responded because an employee found a substance that they were not sure what it was. Now that we’ve evacuated and kept everyone at a distance that substance has been tested and determined that it’s no cause for concern.”

The post office was closed for about two hours while emergency crews tested the substance.

Comments

comments