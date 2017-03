Home Kentucky Owensboro Post Office Evacuated After Suspicious Package Found March 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

The Owensboro Post Office has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found. The package was found at the Post Office on Bon Harbor Hills Drive just before 7 a.m. Owensboro Police and Fire Departments evacuated employees to check out the situation.

We have a crew en-route and will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments