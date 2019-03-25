Owensboro Police Still Searching for Robbery Suspect

Newly-released surveillance video could help one Tri-State police department track down the person responsible in a recent robbery.

This past Saturday around 3:30 in the morning, Owensboro police were called to a report of an armed robbery at the Quality Quick on Breckenridge. Witnesses say the person had a weapon and demanded money from the clerk.

He ran away, and police say they’re hoping the surveillance video will help track him down.

Anyone with additional information on this robbery can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

