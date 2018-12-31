Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Seeking Information on Suspicious Person December 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Sheriff’s deputies in Daviess County Kentucky are asking for the public’s help locating a suspicious person for questioning after video picked them up trying to find a key to enter a home.

Video from a doorbell camera at a home in the 4700 block of Water Wheel Way in Owensboro shows what deputies believe is a man looking for a key.

The incident happened just after 5:00PM on December 28th.

Fortunately for the home owner the person was unable to find a key before walking away. However, with technology, authorities say videos of incidents like this are becoming more common.

Deputies say if homeowners want to leave a spare key, leave it with a trusted neighbor or another family member.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444.

Comments

comments