44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Police Seeking Information on Suspicious Person

Owensboro Police Seeking Information on Suspicious Person

December 31st, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Sheriff’s deputies in Daviess County Kentucky are asking for the public’s help locating a suspicious person for questioning after video picked them up trying to find a key to enter a home.

Video from a doorbell camera at a home in the 4700 block of Water Wheel Way in Owensboro shows what deputies believe is a man looking for a key.

The incident happened just after 5:00PM on December 28th.

Fortunately for the home owner the person was unable to find a key before walking away. However, with technology, authorities say videos of incidents like this are becoming more common.

Deputies say if homeowners want to leave a spare key, leave it with a trusted neighbor or another family member.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.