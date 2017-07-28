Owensboro Police Seeking Information on Recent Shooting

Owensboro Police are looking for the man they say shot someone this Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Jimmie’s Liquors on West Ninth Street around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a man walking in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Someone drove him to Owensboro Health Regional to be treated. Meanwhile, police searched the scene and took surveillance video from the business.

Right now OPD doesn’t known who fired the shot but they ask anyone with information to call them or crime stoppers.

