Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a recent robbery in Owensboro. Detectives are attempting to track down Joseph Hunt. They want to speak with him about a robbery that happened in the 1700 block of Cokesbury Court.

Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Owensboro Police.

