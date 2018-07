Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Respond to Shots Fired Call July 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Police are responding to a shots fired call in Owensboro on 19th Street near Alexander Avenue.

Reports are saying that one individual has suffered minor injuries from a possible gun shot wound.

Another individual has reportedly been injured after being hit by the suspect in a vehicle while fleeing the scene.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will give details one they’re available.

