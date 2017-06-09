Owensboro Police Remind Residents About Fireworks Rules

With the fourth of July just around the corner, police always see an uptick in calls about fireworks. That’s why the Owensboro Police Department has some reminders for how everyone can stay safe, but also what the rules are in the city.

Within Owensboro city limits, fireworks can only be used between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Those rules change for the holiday on July 3rd and 4th, fireworks can be used until Midnight, the same rules apply on Memorial Day and New Year’s.

No one under the age of 18 can use fireworks, and you must be more than 200 feet away from any building, vehicle or another person.

