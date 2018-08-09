Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Officer’s Pink Cruiser Raises Awareness for Cancer August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Sergeant Adam Johnston, a 17 year veteran of the Owensboro Police Department, makes sure residents know that “Real Men Wear Pink” when he’s on patrol.

Johnson and his pink cruiser are part of a campaign that he started called “Real Men Wear Pink”, that ties in with the American Cancer Society.

The reasons, Johnson says, he supports the American Cancer Society is that he has seen the effects that cancer can have on a family. He says he hopes that together, he and the other candidates of his campaign can make a difference.

Johnson has a goal of raising $500 for his American Cancer Society fundraiser.

$70 have been raised so far in the campaign. Individuals wanting to donate can click here to visit the fundraisers website.

