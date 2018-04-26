Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Officer Hit By Car While Serving Parole Violation Warrant April 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are still looking for a suspect who they say hit an officer while he was serving a warrant. It happened around 4:00 yesterday afternoon at a home on Bent Tree Drive.

Police say when the officer arrived at the residence to serve a parole violation warrant, the male suspect got into his car and took off. The suspect hit the officer in the process.

The suspect was driving a green and silver late model Mercury.

Authorities say the officer suffered minor injuries, but was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Once the suspect is caught, he will face additional charges.

We will continue to follow this story and update it as information becomes available.

