Owensboro Police need the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Officers say 23-year-old Austin Blaine Mathew is wanted on several active bench warrants, which include felony charges and one indictment warrant for felony bail jumping.

He is described as a white man who is about 5’10” tall and 135 pounds.

If you have any information about Austin Mathew, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

