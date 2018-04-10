Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect April 10th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are hoping the public can help identify a shoplifting suspect, who they say was caught on surveillance video. Police say the suspect went into the Menards in Owensboro on February 15th.

The suspect grabbed a cart and a jacket, put the jacket on, and then pushed the cart out of the store.

Store employees were able to get the cart back, but the suspect still walked off with the jacket.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or call Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Callers can remain anonymous.

