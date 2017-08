Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Need Help Identifying Person Of Interest August 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest. Police say a woman stole items from the Owensboro Walmart located at 5031 Frederica Street on July 8th.

If you have any information about this woman, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers 270-687-8484. Callers can remain anonymous.

