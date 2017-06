Owensboro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. Officers say a man stole more than $740 worth of items from Macy’s in Owensboro.

The man is described as a young black man wearing a white t-shirt with dark hair.

If you have any information about this theft, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

