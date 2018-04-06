Owensboro Police Looking For Missing Adult

Owensboro Police Department needs community help looking for an missing adult.

OPD and family members are looking for 70-year-old Mary Turner, who was last contacted April 5th at 8AM. She hasn’t been reached at her home or by phone since. Turner has diminished mental and physical health and is believed without her medication.

Her vehicle that she might be in is a black, 2011 Nissan Juke with a Kentucky license plate of 671MRT. Anyone with information on Mary Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPD at 270-687-8888.

Photo of Mary Turner (Provided by Owensboro Police)

