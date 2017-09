Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Looking to Identify Theft Suspects September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are trying to identify two theft suspects in connection to a shoplifting incident at Shoe Stop. The theft happened Saturday, September 16th around 11 a.m.

Police say a man and woman stole $155 worth of merchandise at the business located on Frederica Street.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 687-8484. Callers can remain anonymous.

