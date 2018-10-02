Owensboro Police Launch No Shave Fundraiser

Owensboro police are willing to go to the extra length to support a great cause.

That extra length is one inch according to Chief Art Ealum.

Sworn personnel at Owensboro Police Department who donate money for two great causes will be allowed to grow beards up to one inch in length. This is the fourth year of this fundraiser, and this year it has grown to 5 months allowing for even more money to be raised for these events.

The two causes that are benefitting from this event are OPD’s sixth annual Operation Santa, a food donation program aimed at helping those in need within the community during the holiday season; and Camp K.O.P.S., which is a crime prevention program aimed at allowing local Kids to experience fun camping activities while Obtaining Positive Structure from our officers.

Chief Ealum recognized the enthusiasm that this idea brought to several officers and decided to implement it. But, ever mindful of keeping a positive image of OPD in the community’s eyes, certain rules were applied; like the one inch length restriction.

Owensboro police say approximately 60 officers are participating and that they expect to raise more than $7,000.

Individuals wanting to donate to the causes can contact OPD at 270-687-8888.

Comments

comments