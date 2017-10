Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Investigating Suspicious Device Found in Hotel October 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Part of an Owensboro hotel is evacuated after a report of a suspicious device.

Owensboro Police were called to the Super Eight Motel on Goetz Drive just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

An employee alerted them to that suspicious item in a vacant room.

Officers determined it was potentially hazardous, and evacuated the surrounding rooms.

OPD’s hazardous devices united moved the item outside and destroyed it.

