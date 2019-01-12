Home Kentucky Woman Arrested & Victim Identified in Owensboro Stabbing January 12th, 2019 Amanda Porter Kentucky

UPDATE:

The victim of a stabbing in Owensboro has been identified as 57 year-old Steven Peak of Owensboro.

Officers say 54 year-old Mary Stephens has been arrested and charged with a domestic violence first degree assault charge.

Stephens is being held in the Daviess County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond.

Previous Story:

The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive.

A male was reportedly stabbed around 6:40 PM Friday, January 11th.

Police say the man was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

