44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

Owensboro Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

March 28th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

Owensboro Police are looking for who fired several gunshots last night around 9:00. Police responded to the area of West 9th Street and Hocker Street for reports of shots fired.

There were no reported injuries, but a home in the 2400 block of West 8th Street had damage from a bullet.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.