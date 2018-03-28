Owensboro Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

Owensboro Police are looking for who fired several gunshots last night around 9:00. Police responded to the area of West 9th Street and Hocker Street for reports of shots fired.

There were no reported injuries, but a home in the 2400 block of West 8th Street had damage from a bullet.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation.

