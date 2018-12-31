Owensboro Police Investigating Salsarita’s Armed Robbery

Police are searching for the suspects accused of entering a Salsarita’s restaurant in Owensboro with weapons and demanding money.

According to police, the incident happened on December 30th at 10:58PM at the restaurant location at 3500 Villa Point. The suspects, described as two males wearing masks, allegedly entered the restaurant with handguns and demanded money.

Police say the suspects left the scene of the crime with an unknown amount of cash.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270- 687-8484.

Comments

comments