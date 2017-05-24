Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Investigating Fraud Cases Involving Fake $100 Bills May 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro Police are investigating multiple cases involving fake $100 bills. They say the bills are clearly marked with red foreign writing and should not be considered legal tender.

Police say these fake $100 bills have been circulating around the Owensboro area recently.

If you find a fake bill or know where they are coming from, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

