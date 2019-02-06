Owensboro Police Investigating Following Stabbing Incident

The Owensboro Police Department are investigating an incident that ended with a man be treated for stab wounds in Owensboro Regional Hospital.

On February 6th at 6:00AM, police responded to the hospital where they found the wounded individual and learned the incident took place in the 600 Block of Maple Street.

Detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

