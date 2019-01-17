Update: 3 Dead, 1 Injured in Owensboro Shooting

Owensboro Police are investigating following a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of three people and left one other injured.

It happened in the 900 block of Audubon Ave. When police arrived, they say they found two people who had already died and the other two victims were critically injured. Both injured victims were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where one of them later died from their injuries.

Stay with 44News on air and online for updates as more information becomes available.

Follow Megan DiVenti on Twitter for updates.

Comments

comments