Owensboro Police continue to investigate a stabbing on August 28th.

OPD was called to the 1100 block of Allen St for a person who was stabbed. 23-year-old Manuel Gonzalez was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. If anyone has information on what happened, they are asked to call Owensboro Police at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments