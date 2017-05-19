Owensboro Police Investigating Attempted Bank Robbery

Police are investigating after a man attempts to rob a bank in Owensboro. It happened just before 10 a.m. at US Bank in the 2800 block of Frederica Street. When officers arrived, they say the suspect was already gone.

Officers say the man handed a bank teller a note demanding money, but he did not get away with anything. Police say they believe the suspect was not armed. A K9 unit tried tracking the suspect, but that was unsuccessful.

The robbery suspect is described as a black man, possibly 50 years old with salt and pepper hair, and wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, if you have any information in connection to the robbery call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

