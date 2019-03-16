Owensboro Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station

Owensboro police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Quality Quick gas station on Breckenridge Street around 3:15 AM. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. Officers say he presented a weapon and demanded money before running from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owensboro police department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments