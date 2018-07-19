Owensboro Police Investigate Two Armed Robberies

Owensboro Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened a little about an hour apart early Thursday morning.

Detectives were called to the Super 8 Motel on Goetz Drive at 1:08 a.m. An employee at the motel says a man showed a weapon and demanded money before running from the business.

Then at 2:10 detectives were called to Franey’s Food Mart on Carter Road. An employee there reported a similar robbery.

There’s no word on if the two cases are connected, or on how much cash the suspects got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Owensboro Police at (270)687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270)687-8484.

