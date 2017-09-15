Owensboro Police Investigate Officer Involved Shooting

Three people are in jail following a series of incidents late Thursday in Owesnboro. One of those incidents involved an Owensboro Police Officer firing his gun at someone.

The incidents started around 11:00 when officers were sent to the 400 block of Geary Street to check on someone. When they got to the house they say one person ran outside. Police chased him through the neighborhood and eventually ended up back at the home where the man was hiding in some bushes.

Officers claim the man had his hands in his pocket, told officers he had a gun, and lunged at one of them. That is when Officer Mark Lusk fired a shot at the man, but he missed.

The man ran a short distance where other officers stopped him and placed him under arrest. The man is identified as David Hayes of Owensboro. He faces several charges including resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.

As the incidents unfolded, police noticed the house was on fire. Firefighters were called to tap out the blaze. Investigators say the fire was started by someone using candles. The house has no power or running water.

Kentucky State Police were eventually called to the scene. After they arrived two people showed up at the house. It turns out those people had warrants for their arrests. Troopers say they were also carrying drugs. They are identified as Brent Watson and Megan Arndell.

Hayes, Watson, and Arndell were taken to the Daviess County jail.

