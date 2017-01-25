44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Police Identify Person of Interest in Weekend Shooting

January 25th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a shooting last weekend. Antonio Douglas is being sought for questioning by detectives.

Officers say the victim, Victoria McFarland was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her right arm. Police say the shooting happened Sunday just after midnight in the 1100 block of Werner Avenue. Douglas is believed to be an acquaintance of McFarland’s. McFarland was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.

Douglas is currently wanted on four failure to appear warrants, one failure to comply warrant, and one indictment warrant. These warrants are unrelated to this case.

If anyone has information on Douglas’s whereabouts, they are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

antonio-douglas-012517

Antonio Douglas

