Victims and Suspects Identified in Thursday's Triple Homicide January 18th, 2019 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are giving an update on Thursday’s triple homicide.

Owensboro Police have identified the victims and the suspects in Thursday’s triple homicide. They say Arnett Baines and Cylar Shemwell are both charged with three counts of murder and one count of first degree assault.

Police were called to the 900 block of Audubon Ave. Thursday. When they arrived, they found two people who had already died and the two other victims who were critically injured. Both injured victims were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where one of them later died from their injuries.

The victims have been identified Jay Sowders, Robert Smith, Jr. and Christopher Carie.

Carmen Vanegas is currently being treated for her injuries.

