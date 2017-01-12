Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Establish Safe Place For Online Buyers And Sellers To Meet January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Western Kentucky residents, who use online classified ads like Craigslist, have a safe place to make transactions.

The Owensboro Police Department recently joined SafeTrade, a national initiative to help people complete online transactions safely. The SafeTrade logo is now posted in the lobby and front parking lot of OPD.

The department says SafeTrade makes it less likely people conducting online business will become crime victims. There are a few restrictions which include no trailers, large trucks or wide loads are allowed, and no hazardous materials.

For more safe trade locations and how to trade, visit Safe Trade Stations.

