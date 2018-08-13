Home Indiana Evansville Owensboro Police Chief and Evansville Native Named Chief of the Year August 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana, Owensboro

An Evansville native has been announced by the Kentucky Association of Chief’s of Police (KACP) as 2018 Chief of the Year.

Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum received his award during the KACP 2018 Executive Conference, which took place on July 29th through August 2nd in Boone County.

Ealum says he is humbled by this prestigious award, and gave credit to the men and women of the Owensboro Police Department for their efforts to make Owensboro a great place to live.

“I am very blessed to lead officers who are passionate about helping others who strive to be better community servants. It is truly an honor to be recognized by my peers throughout the Commonwealth,” Chief Ealum said.

Chief Ealum has accomplished a lot since his career in law enforcement began in 1991.

Ealum established the “Coffee with a Cop” program, which permits members of the police department to be available for community interaction I an informal setting. These meetups aim to engage the public in community issues and build relationships between authorities and residents. Ealum also implemented the “Eye on the City” campaign, a new online initiative that allows residents and businesses to register their security cameras with the police department. This campaign has helped in increasing the police department’s ability to investigate and solve crimes.

KACP Executive Director Jim Pendergraff described Chief Ealum “as characterized by the personnel in his agency as passionate, caring, and displaying genuine concern and empathy for the men and women under his command.”

