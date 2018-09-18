44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Police Called for Shots Fired During Robbery

September 18th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police are investigating a robbery that happened on the night of  September 17th.

The Owensboro Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Tamarack Road in reference to a shots fired call.

Police say that shots were fired during a robbery inside an apartment in the area.

The suspect hasn’t been located and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Individuals with information on the incident are asked to contact OPD at (270) 687-8888.

 

 

 

