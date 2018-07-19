Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Believe Two Armed Robberies are Linked July 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Two armed robberies at a Super 8 Motel and at Franey’s Food Market in Owensboro are believed to be related. This is according to Owensboro Police.

A worker at the Super 8 Motel says the suspect, described as a black male, showed a weapon and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

Officers later received a call to the Franey’s Food Mart at 817 Carter Road, where a worker reported a similar robbery.

Detectives are currently investing the incidents. Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Below is surveillance video of the suspect:

